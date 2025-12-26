/5 killed, 21 injured in blast inside Alawite mosque in Syria’s Homs; toll may go up, says official

At least five people were killed and 21 others injured in an explosion inside a mosque of the Alawite minority sect in the Syrian city of Homs on Friday, according to state media. A Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) report said preliminary information indicates that the blast occurred inside the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi al-Dhahab neighbourhood of Homs city in Central Syria. The mosque is located in an Alawite-majority area of Homs. The blast took place during Friday noon prayers, when there is the biggest crowd in the mosque. In a post on X, SANA cited the Syrian Ministry of Health as saying that 5 people were killed and 21 injured in the explosion at Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi al-Dahab neighbourhood of Homs.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Syrian Health Ministry official Najib al-Naasan said the figures were a preliminary toll, indicating they could rise. Syrian authorities announced that an investigation had begun to identify any suspects.

Security forces have cordoned off the area as investigations continue.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the nature of the attack remains under investigation, and it is currently unclear whether the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber or an improvised explosive device (IED).

‘Blatant attack on human and moral values,’ says Syrian foreign ministry

The Syrian Arab Republic expressed its strong condemnation of the mosque's bombing during Friday prayers.

“This cowardly criminal act constitutes a blatant attack on human and moral values ​​and comes within the context of repeated desperate attempts to undermine security and stability and sow chaos among the Syrian people,” said the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

“Syria reiterates its firm stance in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and emphasizes that such crimes will not deter the Syrian state from continuing its efforts to consolidate security, protect citizens, and hold those involved in these criminal acts accountable,” it added.

Violent attacks targeting religious sites in Syria raise concerns

The incident marks the latest in a series of violent attacks targeting religious sites in Syria, raising concerns over civilian safety and sectarian tensions.

On June 22, a suicide attack targeted the Greek Orthodox Saint Elias Church in the Duwaylaa neighbourhood of Damascus. In that incident, a gunman stormed the church during mass, opening fire before detonating an explosive belt.

The attack, which killed at least 25 people and injured more than 60, was claimed by ‘Saraya Ansar al-Sunnah’, a group believed to be linked to the Islamic State (IS).

Besides, there was an arson attack on Saint Michael’s Church earlier this month and the vandalism of a Virgin Mary statue at Saint Cyril Church in Damascus in early November.