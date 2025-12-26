/Japan: At least 14 people injured in stabbing, liquid spray attack; suspected attacker in custody

At least 14 people were taken to the hospital in a stabbing incident at a factory in Japan’s Shizuoka Prefecture on Friday (Dec 26), local media reported. The incident happened around 4:30 pm local time, according to a company official at the Yokohama Rubber Mishima Plant in Mishima City in central Japan. The official added that five or six people were stabbed with a bladed weapon, adding that a spray-like liquid had also been scattered at the site.