/Japan: At least 14 people injured in stabbing, liquid spray attack; suspected attacker in custody

At least 14 people were taken to the hospital in a stabbing incident at a factory in Japan’s Shizuoka Prefecture on Friday (Dec 26), local media reported. The incident happened around 4:30 pm local time, according to a company official at the Yokohama Rubber Mishima Plant in Mishima City in central Japan. The official added that five or six people were stabbed with a bladed weapon, adding that a spray-like liquid had also been scattered at the site.
The police said that the suspected attacker has been taken into custody. An investigation is underway to determine the details of the incident. Public broadcaster NHK reported, citing police and fire authorities, that 14 people were taken to the hospital. The condition of the victims was not clear.
“Fourteen people are subject to transportation by emergency services,” Tomoharu Sugiyama, a firefighting department official in the city of Mishima, Shizuoka region, told AFP.
