/‘No differences in our hearts’: Mohan Bhagwat says RSS has good coordination with BJP and other govts

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Thursday (Aug 28) that there is “no quarrel” between the RSS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking at an event in New Delhi, he admitted that while there may be “struggle” between the two organisations, RSS has good coordination with both the Centre and state governments. He added that RSS and BJP both have the same goals in the nation’s interest.

“There are opinions, but we discuss and form a consensus to decide whether it is against one’s opinion or in favour of it. I will follow the collective decision. When that nature is there, quarrel doesn’t exist. There can be matbhed (difference of opinion) here, but no manbhed (heart-to-heart disagreement). We need to move forward in one direction, and not different ones,” Bhagwat said during the briefing.

He further added, “We are having good coordination with every government, both the Centre and states. There are systems that have internal contradictions. The system in general is the same... There is no quarrel in any way... We have good coordination with every government,” he added.

Bhagwat said that while there may be some differences of opinion, there is no resentment between RSS and BJP.

“There may be differences in our opinions, but not in our hearts,” he said.

When asked why the RSS does not support other political parties, he responded by saying that his organisation provide assistance to those who seek help.

“We provide assistance to those who seek help from us for good work. When we attempt to provide assistance, those who run away from us often don’t receive the help they need, so what can we do?... But sometimes, to run the country or to carry out a party’s work, if it is good, our volunteers go and help...We have no hesitation,” he said.

He further said that the goal of RSS was to do good for the country and its people. This allows the organisation to maintain coordination.