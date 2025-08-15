/Independence Day: RSS is 'worlds biggest NGO', says PM Modi from the ramparts of Red Fort

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red fort, on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day on Friday (August 15), made several big announcements and acknowledged the contribution of people and organisations in helping build a strong nation. One such mention was about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) the Bharatiya Janata Party's ideological parent.

PM Modi described the RSS - set to mark 100 years of its foundation this year - as the biggest NGO in the world and hailed the organisation for its selfless devotion to the development of the country.

"Today, I would like to proudly mention that 100 years ago, an organisation was born - Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). 100 years of service to the nation is a proud, golden chapter," the Prime Minister said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Calling it the "world's biggest NGO", Modi further said "With the resolve of 'vyakti nirman se rashtra nirman', with the aim of welfare of Maa Bharati, swayamsevaks dedicated their lives to the welfare of our motherland...In a way, RSS is the biggest NGO of the world. It has a history of 100 years of dedication."

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's Message

Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in his Independence Day speech at the RSS office Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti in Bhubaneswar described India as a "unique country" with a mission to bring "peace and happiness to the world".

"India is a unique country. It strives to bring peace and happiness to the world and to share its Dharma with others... The reason we became independent was to ensure that everyone in our country could attain happiness, courage, security, peace, and respect," said Bhagwat.

Further, he said that the "world is faltering" and it should be our duty to "create a new world filled with happiness and peace based on our vision, rooted in religious principles."