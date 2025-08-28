/Voter Adhikar Yatra: BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi for Abuses thrown at PM Modi, seeks apology

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav after a video of abuses being hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother went viral from a rally in Bihar's Darbhanga.

In the clip a Congress worker, who is not singularly visible in the crowd is purportedly heard using offensive language against PM Modi and his mother using the stage mic meant for part leaders to address the crowd during the ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar. The stage had posters of Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi was not present at the event and the authenticity of the video could not be independently verified by WION.

Immediately after the clip went viral BJP reacted on X by saying, “Extremely indecent language was used from Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav's yatra stage against the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi; such that it cannot even be repeated. Such depravity has never been seen before in politics. This yatra has crossed all limits of insult, hatred, and vulgarity.”

"This is such a mistake that even if Rahul Gandhi apologised by doing sit-ups holding his ear... for a thousand times... the people of Bihar will not forgive. Extremely shameful," the post further read.

The BJP further slammed Rahul and Tejashwi for sharing the stage with Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, claiming that they had insulted Biharis.

What is Voter Adhikar Yatra

The Voter Adhikar Yatra is aimed at protesting alleged manipulations in the voter lists. The Opposition that has been protesting against Special Intensive Revision (SIR), argues that the process has led to the deletion of 6.5 million names from the electoral rolls in Bihar, which is a deliberate attempt to tamper with votes.

The yatra that the Congress say is a "fight to save the constitution" will culminate in a massive rally at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on September 1.

Public meetings, padyatras, and hybrid rallies are part of the rally that will focus on highlighting fake voter registrations issues as claimed by the Congress. The slogan “Ab ki baar, vote choron ki haar” (This time, defeat for vote thieves) showcases the campaign’s aggressive tone.