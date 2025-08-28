/'Trade should be voluntary, not forced': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat amid India-US tariff row

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday stressed that international trade should be based on free will rather than external pressure, while strongly advocating for swadeshi and self-reliance. Speaking at a lecture series marking the three-day Vyakhyanmala, held on the occasion of the RSS centenary celebrations, Bhagwat highlighted that self-reliance is key to addressing challenges and underscored the importance of prioritising indigenous products.

“Being aatmnirbhar (self-reliant) does not mean halting imports. The world functions because of interdependence. So export-import will continue. But there should be no compulsion in it,” Bhagwat said, news agency PTI reported.

Clarifying further, he noted that swadeshi does not imply banning imports of goods already manufactured domestically. “Bringing goods from abroad harms local vendors,” he remarked.

Policy should be framed voluntarily: Mohan Bhagwat

“Whatever is produced domestically, there is no need to import it. Whatever is essential for life and not manufactured in the country, we can import. Policy should be framed voluntarily, not under duress. That is swadeshi,” Bhagwat added.

Emphasising to shift focus on "Swadeshi", Mohan Bhagwat reiterated that he does not mean to reject foreign goods entirely, but rather to become self-reliant. He requested people to buy local and village-made products, and said, "If we can make lemon water at home, why bring Coca-Cola?"

Bhagwat’s statement comes on a day when US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian products for buying Russian oil.