/‘Extremely distressing’: PM Modi expresses grief after 9 killed in Delhi Shahdara fire, announces Rs 2 lakh

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 3) expressed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in a deadly fire in Delhi’s Shahdara district. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. Calling the incident “extremely distressing,” PM Modi also wished a speedy recovery to those injured and said that they would be given Rs 50,000. This comes after nine people were killed after a residential building caught fire in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar.

“The loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Delhi’s Shahdara district is extremely distressing. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” PM Modi said on X. “An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his deep grief, describing the loss of lives as “extremely heartbreaking.”

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“The fire incident in Vivek Vihar, Delhi, is extremely heartbreaking. My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. May God grant strength to the grieving families to bear this sorrow,” he said.

He added, “The local administration is providing the highest level of medical facilities to the injured. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured.”

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu also expressed sadness over the incident, saying, “Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Vivek Vihar. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy. Authorities have been directed to ensure that all necessary medical assistance is provided to the injured, along with immediate relief and support for those affected.”

He said that the authorities have been ordered to ensure that all necessary medical assistance is being provided to those who were injured in the fire.

“Delhi Fire Service personnel and emergency teams are on the ground, working tirelessly to manage the situation. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and strength for the bereaved families during this difficult time,” Sandhu added.

Delhi Shahdara fire claims 9 lives

A fire broke out early Sunday (May 3) in a four-storey residential building in Vivek Vihar. Nine people were killed, while at least one was injured. Delhi BJP State President Virendra Sachdeva said that preliminary inputs suggest the blaze may have been triggered due to an AC blast.