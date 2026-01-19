/'BJP, PM Modi defeated in court': Abhishek Banerjee hails SC order on voter roll transparency as victory for Bengal

Amid the prevailing row over Election Commission of India(ECI)'s special intensive revision (SIR) in West Bengal, TMC National General Secretary and MP, Abhishek Banerjee, on Monday (Jan 19) welcomed the Supreme Court's decision directing the Election Commission to display the names of the electors falling under the 'logical discrepancies' category in the ongoing SIR of the electoral rolls in West Bengal.

The TMC MP dubbed the decision a defeat for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the apex court accepted the party's demand of publishing the names in the 'logical discrepancies' category.

"There was a hearing in the Supreme Court regarding SIR, with AITC having filed the case. About 20 days ago, on December 31, we held a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner. It was suggested that the list of logical discrepancies be published. If they had published the list, the truth would have become clear. We mentioned that BLA 2 of AITC would be present at the hearing venue, but ECI rejected it," Banerjee said, addressing a rally in West Bengal's Barasat.

The controversy erupted after more than 1.2 crore names were flagged under the ‘logical discrepancy’ category on the ERONET portal, reigniting the row over the SIR exercise in the state.



Banerjee expressed confidence in the party's victory in the upcoming assembly polls, stating that West Bengal is not Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, and that the state never bowed before outsiders.

"Today BJP and PM Modi have been defeated in court; in the coming days, they will be defeated by votes. This is not Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, or Gujarat. This land has shown the way to the freedom movement and the Renaissance. We never bow our heads to outsiders. The people of Bengal do not know how to sell their spine or live in slavery," he said.



Earlier in the day, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued directions to the Election Commission while hearing pleas alleging procedural irregularities in the SIR exercise in West Bengal.

The apex court noted that the ECI had issued notices to individuals classified under the ‘logical discrepancies’ category. To ensure that those affected are informed, the court directed that the names of such persons be displayed at Gram Panchayat Bhavans, Block Offices and Ward Offices.