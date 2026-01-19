/WION Exclusive: 'We stepped out of the bus and it was thousands of selfies', says Becker on racing in Pune Grand Tour

The first thing Benedikt Becker noticed in Pune was not the heat, not the crowds, not even the scale of the race, it was the energy. Music thumped around the circuit, fans leaned over barriers cheering every pedal stroke, and the air near the pit lanes crackled with excitement. Riders moved with purpose, bikes were being fine-tuned, coaches whispered last-minute instructions, and flags from 35 countries fluttered like a declaration that something big was unfolding.

From the moment the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour came alive, the atmosphere felt less like a conventional cycling race and more like a festival of sport. For Becker, a veteran German cyclist representing the Hucare Factory Team, the scale and energy of it all was overwhelming in the best possible way. “We are used to international races,” he said, “but coming to India for the first big cycling race here is incredible.”

Stepping out of the team bus meant instant attention. Fans queued up for selfies, calling out to riders they had only followed online. “We did two laps on the circuit today and the crowd was so big,” Becker recalls. “Thousands of selfies. It’s incredible.” What impressed him most was not just the passion, but the organisation. His team’s director sportive, a man who has attended the Tour de France nearly 40 times in different roles, was left stunned. “He said nothing was ever organised like this or this big,” Becker says, still sounding slightly surprised.

From European winter to Indian heat

Just days before flying to India, Becker was training in freezing European conditions, with temperatures below zero. Pune, by contrast, welcomed him with dry heat hovering around 30 degrees. The shift was dramatic, but manageable.

“You have to adapt,” he explains. “Temperature plays a role, but in cycling the most crucial factor is wind. Crosswinds can make the race really hard.” Personally, Becker prefers the heat. Still, he admits that short adaptation periods can shave off a few percentage points of performance. Indoor training back home helped ease the transition, but nothing quite prepares you for racing under Indian conditions, surrounded by noise, colour, and constant energy.

A farewell ride in Pune

The Pune Grand Tour carries extra emotional weight for Becker. This race marks the final chapter of his professional career. The Hucare Factory Team itself is a new project, created by one of his closest friends, and the camaraderie within the group is evident. “It’s the first time we are racing together in this combination,” he says, “but the harmony is great.” The focus, however, is clear. Skills and technique were shaped over more than 20 years of racing. The final preparation is about sharp, high-intensity efforts, attacks, crosswinds, and decisive moments that define long races.