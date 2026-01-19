'Chase Master' Virat Kohli has more hundreds in lost ODIs than any other batter

Virat Kohli almost won India the third ODI vs New Zealand at Holkar stadium in Indore on Sunday (Jan 18) but couldn't do so despite scoring his 54th ODI hundred. Kohli scored 124 as India tried to chase 338 but fell short by 41 runs, losing the match as well as the series 1-2. The hundred was Kohli's fifth while chasing and losing - the most by any batter in the world. Known as arguably the best chaser of all time in ODI cricket, the record shows that sometimes even Kohli is not enough while trying to conquer a chase.

Kohli's chase record get a black dot

Virat Kohli's five hundreds in a lost chase are the most by any batter in ODI and so are his overall hundreds (54), hundreds scored while chasing (29), and hundreds scored in matches won (44). India has lost a match only on nine occasions when Kohli as scored a hundred in ODIs - the joint-third most alongside Zimbabwee's Brendon Taylor. Only Sachin Tendulkar (14) and Chirs Gayle (11) have lost more matches while scoring an ODI.

Kohli in top form since retiring from Tests

Virat announced his retirement from Test before India's tour of England last year in June, leaving him available only for ODI selection. He had already quit T20Is after India's 2024 T20 World Cup title win. After the Test retirement, Kohli first played in three-match ODI series in Australia - scoring two ducks in first two matches but ending with a 74 not out in the last ODI.