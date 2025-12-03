/‘Bhow, Bhow’: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury’s reply to queries over her dog row, remarks. Watch

Facing a breach of privilege motion for her remark saying, “Those who bite are sitting inside Parliament and running the government”, after bringing her dog to the Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Wednesday gave a bizarre response to reporters and said “Bhow Bhow” before walking away, but on being probed further said, “When it comes, I will see… How am I supposed to know? Why would I worry? When it is filed, I will give a befitting reply.”

Responding to queries later, she said, “Former Prime Minister Vajpayee once came on a bullock cart. Dogs have great importance in Hinduism. I have not violated any rule.”

The Rajya Sabha MP also targeted the government for focusing on the dog controversy instead of more pressing issues.

“People are dying because of pollution, BLOs are committing suicide, labour laws are being forced on us, the Sanchar Saathi app is being imposed, but Renuka Chowdhury’s dog has rattled everyone. What can I say?” she remarked, adding that she would continue caring for animals.

The controversy started when Chowdhury drove into the Parliament complex on Tuesday with a dog in her car. When the security staff reportedly stopped her at the gate and advised her not to take the animal inside, she insisted on being allowed through.

Although the dog was sent back shortly afterward, its presence sparked a debate over Parliament protocol.

Chowdhary further intensified the controversy with a jab at her critics: “Those who bite are sitting inside Parliament and running the government. Is there no problem with that? But if I care for an animal, it becomes a national discussion.”

BJP lashed out at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Renuka Chowdhury over their comments on the dog in Parliament row, accusing them of insulting Parliament’s dignity as well as MPs, security staff, and officials.

Gandhi had added fuel to the fire by saying, “Dog is the main topic of today, I believe. What has the poor dog done. The dog had come here. Why is it not allowed?”

“Pets are not allowed here but they are allowed inside,” he said.

Reacting to the statements, BJP spokespersons Sambit Patra and Pradeep Bhandari said the Congress had “lowered decorum,” urging Gandhi to introspect and alleged that his remarks demean even his own party colleagues.

Patra said the decorum and dignity of Parliament was hurt by the statements made by Rahul Gandhi and Renuka Chowdhury.

“There may not be much consensus between two parties; there can be disagreements. But we are not enemies and baying for each other’s blood,” he added.

In a post on X, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, “Rahul Gandhi is comparing his own Congressmen and Opposition leaders to Dog! This is how Parivarvadi treat temple of democracy.”