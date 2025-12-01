/Congress slams Centre after new FIR on Rahul, Sonia Gandhi in National Herald case

The Congress party on Sunday strongly reacted to the fresh FIR filed against its leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case and termed it vendetta politics of the Centre. It also alleged misuse of investigative agencies ahead of crucial elections. The Congress accused the Centre of continuing its “vendetta politics” and called the fresh FIR an attempt to intimidate the opposition. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on X, “The Modi-Shah duo is continuing with its mischievous politics of harassment, intimidation, and vendetta against the top leadership of the INC. Those who threaten are themselves insecure and afraid. The National Herald matter is a completely bogus case. Justice will ultimately triumph. Satyameva Jayate.”

Senior Congress leader and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the FIR was “neither wine new nor bottle new nor glasses new”, describing it as “a one-trick wonder where no money moved, no immovable property transferred, yet money laundering is invented.”

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police had filed the FIR on October 3 based on a complaint by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of its money laundering probe into the high-profile National Herald case and pressed charges under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 420 (cheating).

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and entities including Young Indian (YI), Dotex Merchandise Ltd, Dotex promoter Sunil Bhandari, and Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), along with other unknown parties, are named in the FIR. Most of these entities were already listed in the ED’s chargesheet filed before a Delhi court in April.

According to the ED, Young Indian, majority-owned by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, acquired AJL properties worth over Rs 2,000 crore for just Rs 50 lakh, generating “bogus rents” and “sham advertisements” in the process. The agency claims that Sonia Gandhi “abused” her position as former Congress president for personal gains.

The FIR bolsters the ED’s ongoing investigation that was started on a 2014 complaint by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy alleging irregularities in the National Herald’s affairs.

Congress leaders insist the case is politically motivated and part of a continuing campaign to target the party’s top leadership.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said the FIR confirms that there is a prima facie case of corruption against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad said the Congress leaders had approached the courts for quashing the case, but the Delhi High Court did not accept it. The investigation conducted under Section 66 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act concluded that the company’s assets, worth thousands of crores, were being misappropriated through falsified accounts.