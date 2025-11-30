/‘Partner Shivon Zilis half-Indian, our son’s middle name is Sekhar’: Musk reveals in podcast

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has revealed that his partner Shivon Zilis is half-Indian and was given up for adoption when she was a baby. In another revelation, Musk shared that he has named one of his sons with Zilis as Sekhar, after Indian-American physicist and Nobel laureate Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar. Appearing on Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, the billionaire said, “I’m not sure if you know this, but my partner Shivon is half Indian.”

“One of my sons with her, his middle name is Sekhar after Chandrasekhar,” he added.

On being further asked about the ancestral details of Zilis, Musk said, “She grew up in Canada. She was given up for adoption when she was a baby. I think her father was like an exchange student at the university or something like that.”

“I’m not sure the exact details, but you know it was kind of thing where I don’t know, she was given up for adoption. But she grew up in Canada,” Musk added.

Zilis joined Musk’s AI company, Neuralink, in 2017 and is currently the Director of Operations and Special Projects. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Philosophy from Yale University.

Zilis has four children with Musk: twins, Strider and Azure; daughter Arcadia; and son Seldon Lycurgus.

Musk also shared his views on having kids and parenthood during the conversation and encouraged Kamath to have kids when he said he doesn’t have any.

After urging Kamath to consider starting a family, Musk offered a thoughtful explanation about the joy and purpose he finds in parenthood.

“Well, I mean, you’ve got this little creature that loves you, and you love this little creature. And I do not know, you kind of see the world through their eyes as they grow up, and their conscious awareness increases. From a baby that has no idea what is going on, cannot survive by itself, cannot even walk around, cannot talk, to stop walking, then talking, and then having interesting thoughts. And but, yeah, I mean, I think we fundamentally have to have kids or go extinct, you know,” the billionaire said.