/White House launches website to ‘expose’ ‘misleading, biased’ coverage of Trump admin

The White House rolled out a new section of its official website on Friday that publicly criticises and catalogues media organisations and journalists it claims have distorted coverage. The text at the top of the page reads: “Misleading. Biased. Exposed.” It names the Boston Globe, CBS News and the Independent as “media offenders of the week”, accusing them of inaccurately portraying Trump’s remarks about six Democratic lawmakers who released a video urging military personnel to not follow illegal orders.

The dispute began after Trump accused Democrats of “seditious behaviour, punishable by death” on social media. He also reposted a statement including the words: “hang them.”

The site says, “The Democrats and Fake News Media subversively implied that President Trump had issued illegal orders to service members. Every order President Trump has issued has been lawful. It is dangerous for sitting Members of Congress to incite insubordination in the United States’ military, and President Trump called for them to be held accountable.”

The webpage also features an “Offender Hall of Shame”, which includes the Washington Post, CBS News, CNN and MSNBC (now known as MS Now). Visitors can browse a searchable database of articles, along with the names of the journalists who wrote them. Each story is tagged under labels such as “bias”, “malpractice” or “left wing lunacy”.

It ranks the Washington Post as the top offender, with MSNBC and CBS News in the second and third spots.

It mentions the Washington Post report that said the US Coast Guard would stop classifying swastikas and nooses as hate symbols, an action the Coast Guard reversed after the article was published.

The White House page also lists the Associated Press, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Politico and Axios among the list of outlets it accuses of bias or misinformation.

The webpage is the latest escalation in Trump’s long-running attacks on the media. It follows Trump’s lawsuits against the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, legal settlements with ABC and CBS, and his repeated references to major news outlets as the “enemy of the people”.

In recent weeks, Trump has intensified personal attacks on female journalists. He referred to a Bloomberg News correspondent as a “piggy” during a clash onboard Air Force One after the president was questioned about the Epstein files.

After an ABC News correspondent questioned him about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and the Epstein scandal, Trump responded by calling the reporter a “terrible person”.

Last week, in a Truth Social post, Trump called a New York Times correspondent “a third rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out”, after she co-authored an article suggesting the president was running low on energy in his 80th year.