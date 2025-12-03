/'Russia and India set to ink rocket engine deal', says Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Bakanov

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos is poised to deepen its longstanding partnership with India through a new agreement on rocket engine technology, signalling a major step forward in bilateral space collaboration amid a competitive global market. Dmitry Bakanov, Director General of Roscosmos, speaking to WION said that the contract for the licensed production of rocket engines in India is expected imminently. “India is our great partner in space, and in the near future we have to co-operate in engines,” Mr Bakanov said. “We will sign a contract on the engine programme. We give some engines to India and, by licence, make production here. Then orbit interaction.”

Asked about the focus when it comes to rocket engines, Mr Bakanov did not give the detail of the models involved. This engine collaboration stands apart from other joint efforts, including Russia’s support for India’s ambitious space initiatives.

Separately, on the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme, India’s bid to send astronauts into orbit, Bakanov confirmed ongoing work with Indian counterparts. “We are working together with Indian partners on seats and special equipment,” he said, referring to customised crew accommodations and life-support gear drawing on Russia’s decades of manned mission expertise.

Praising India’s swift advancements, the Roscosmos chief added: “The Indian programme is great. You are going very fast… you have all types of rockets, satellites. The space market is very competitive. In space, we have great potential.”