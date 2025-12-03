Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Bill Gates slammed with $310m trafficking law suit

US President Donald Trump, has been slapped with a $310 million lawsuit for a trafficking venture which is almost identical to the sex-trafficking venture of Jeffrey Epstein. The lawsuit filed on November 24, in Palm Beach County, has named Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Notably, Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is in Palm Beach.

The story has been reported by BOCA News Now.com, a hyperlocal website, and the names of the plaintiffs have been redacted for privacy reasons. The lawsuit alleges a “eight-year trafficking and exploitation venture that began in 2018 [that] has continued and escalated under the current Trump administration. It alleges that the defendant has coerced using physical intimidation, financial harm, confinement, fraud and deceit to benefit from creative works, intellectual labour and property of the plaintiff.

It accuses Trump of grooming the lead plaintiff of the lawsuit since 1998, “the exact year [the] plaintiff was born.” It accuses Trump of using the Gates Foundation “cover and silencing mechanism” to continue the operation, as well as facilitating “coordinated sexual assaults. The plaintiff also alleged that her infant daughter was taken away because she filed the lawsuit, a technique which is “identical in every material respect” to Epstein’s. The uncertified copy of the lawsuit alleges that the US Department of Homeland Security was aware of the trafficking against the plaintiff but failed to intervene.

The lawsuit also alleges that between 2023 and November 2025, there had been 5 different attempts to murder the lead plaintiff employing “poisoning, vehicular assaults and orchestrated physical attacks designed to appear accidental.” The plaintiffs in the case are seeking $310 million in compensatory damages, more than $134 million in attorneys’ fees, and injunctive relief that includes “immediate return of full legal and physical custody” of the lead plaintiff's daughter.