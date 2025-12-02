Trump's pardon of drug trafficker ex-Hondurous President faces accusation of hypocrisy in 'war on drugs'

The US administration has carried out a "double tap" strike on an alleged Venezuelan drug boat. On September 2, two people from the boat were clinging on after the first strike were taken down after the second strike. The US administration has killed more than 80 people since early September, in an attempt to paint Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as a ‘narco-terrorist’, "President (Donald) Trump and Secretary Hegseth have made it clear that presidentially designated narco-terrorist groups are subject to lethal targeting in accordance with the laws of war," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

However, Juan Orlando Hernández(JOH), the convicted drug trafficker who has established a narco-state, is an ally of the US President Donald Trump. Despite Juan Orlando Hernandez being ordered a 45-year prison sentence for running “a cocaine superhighway to the United States”, Trump has pledged to pardon him. “The people of Honduras really thought he was set up, and it was a terrible thing,” Trump told reporters on Sunday. Trump said that he believes that Hernandez was a set-up.

The "war on drugs" is hypocritical

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Many in the DEA called the move “lunacy". Former DEA chief Mike Vigil, “It just shows that the entire counter-drug effort of Donald Trump is a charade – it’s based on lies, it’s based on hypocrisy." Trump is going after those alleged narco boats, which have zero to no consequence on the drug flow to the United States. “He is giving a pardon to Juan Orlando Hernández and then going after Nicolás Maduro … It’s all hypocritical,” said Mike.