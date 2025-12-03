Senior Congress leader and the party’s National Spokesperson Ragini Nayak triggered a controversy by posting an AI-generated fake video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi selling tea at what appears to be some global event, sparking off a strong reaction from the ruling BJP amid the ongoing Winter Session of the parliament. Ragini Nayak’s thoughtless social media post on X with the caption, “Now, who did this?” showing PM Modi walking with a kettle and glasses on a red carpet at what appears to be a global event, has ignited a row and given BJP fodder to attack Congress at a time when the opposition was gearing up to corner the Modi government in parliament over the ongoing revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound states.

The Prime Minister has often shared in the past that his father ran a tea stall at the Vadnagar railway station in Gujarat and that he helped him as a child.

Earlier, ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had mocked Modi’s humble background and said he would never get the top post, but the BJP got a full majority, and Prime Minister Modi is now in his third term.

Now Nayak’s post has drawn a sharp reaction from the ruling party.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Naamdaar (elite) Congress cannot stand a Kaamdaar (hardworking) PM from the OBC community who has come from a poor background. They mocked his Chaiwala background earlier too. They abused him 150 times. They abused his mother in Bihar. People will never forgive them.”

Senior BJP leader CR Kesavan said Nayak’s post “exposes the depraved mindset of the Congress leadership”. “This disgusting tweet by the Congress is a grievous insult to the 140 crore hardworking meritorious Indians and it is a direct attack by the Congress on the OBC community,” he said.

“The Congress leadership and Rahul Gandhi hate the fact that the people of India continue to bless and choose PM Narendra Modi ji who has come up through dedication and hard work as opposed to the arrogant and entitled Rahul Gandhi, who has been repeatedly rejected by the people. The Congress party is a habitual offender when it comes to abusing PM Modi and even his late mother. The people of India will teach the degenerate Congress a punitive lesson,” Kesavan said.

BJP MP Sambit Patra called Nayak the “new Mani Shankar Aiyar.” Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Patra said, “Ahead of the 2014 general elections, Mani Shankar Aiyar was the one to say Congress would welcome Narendra Modi to sell tea at party meetings.”

“This time a new Mani Shankar Aiyar has emerged. We all know what happens to Congress whenever there is a new Mani Shankar Aiyar making the same tea seller jibe,” he quipped.

“Those who looted the country are unhappy with a tea seller becoming PM,” added Patra.