/'Unacceptable and unusual'- MEA official respond to insulting article by UK, France and Germany envoy ahead of Putin's visit

Ahead of the visit by the Russian President Vladimir Putin to India, the ambassadors of the UK, France, and Germany, to India, Lindy Cameron, Thierry Mathou, and Philipp Ackermann, wrote an op-ed that made a scathing attack on Russia for escalating the war with Ukraine despite ongoing peace talks. Officials of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs responded to the article by calling it “unacceptable and unusual”

The article titled "World wants the Ukraine war to end, but Russia doesn’t seem serious about peace", accused Russia of launching an “unprovoked war of aggression”. It said that Russia is the only nation that wants this unprovoked aggression, and only it could end this. They wrote, “Every day sees new indiscriminate Russian attacks in this illegal war, targeting civilian infrastructure, destroying homes, hospitals, and schools. These are not the actions of someone that is serious about peace."

The article also accused Russia of global instability and incursion into European airspace, sparking concern in NATO countries. The article referenced, “India’s voice on the matter is also loud and clear, and as PM Modi put it: ‘A solution cannot be found on the battlefield.'”

Kanwal Sibbal, India's former foreign secretary who was also an ambassador of India to France, accused the diplomats of having a “propagandist intent”. He said that such third-party interference in the Indian diplomatic relations is “vicious” and aimed at fueling anti-Russian sentiment in pro-European circles of India. Mr Sibal called MEA to officially express displeasure at the conduct of the ambassador and condemn the violation of diplomatic norms.

Putin's impending India visit

Putin is on a two-day visit to India, along with Defence Minister Andrei Belousov and a delegation of business leaders. The visit comes just after the Russian rejection of the US peace plan. Against this backdrop of a failed negotiation between the US and Russia to end the Ukraine war, the visit became highly significant and speculative. Russia have not retracted from its overt display and rhetoric of power against the European nations with several incursions in European airspace and waters. India had been one of the closest allies of Russia since the Nehruvian era. This visit is likely to fortify Russia's war economy with the sales of oil, missile defence systems and jets.

“A large part of the trading relationship was based on energy, which is now losing traction under the threat of sanctions from the US," said Harsh Pant researcher of Policy studies at ORF.