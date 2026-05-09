/'A single missile, multiple warheads, multiple targets': India successfully tests Advanced Agni missile with MIRV system

On Friday, India successfully conducted the flight-trial of an Advanced Agni missile equipped with a Multiple Independently Targeted Re-Entry Vehicle (MIRV) system from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the missile was tested with multiple payloads designed to strike ‘different targets spatially distributed over a large geographical area in the Indian Ocean Region.’ The trial marks a significant advancement in India’s long-range strategic delivery systems.

Complex trajectory tracking and mission validation

The missile’s full flight path, from lift-off to impact, was monitored through an integrated network of ground-based and ship-based telemetry and tracking stations. PIB noted that “flight data confirmed that all mission objectives were met during the trial,” with each independently targeted re-entry vehicle accurately reaching its designated location. The coordinated tracking ensured real-time validation of the missile’s performance parameters across its entire trajectory.

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In a post on the social media platform X, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) informed about the successful flight-trial of AGNI MIRV.

Indigenous development and institutional coordination

The system has been developed by laboratories under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) with support from Indian industry partners. The trial was witnessed by senior DRDO scientists and Indian Army personnel, underscoring close institutional coordination in strategic weapons development. The government highlighted that the system demonstrates India’s ability to engage multiple strategic targets using a single missile platform.

Government response and broader defence context

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Army, and industry partners for the successful test. He stated that the development “will add an incredible capability to the country’s defence preparedness against the growing threat perceptions,” according to official sources.

The test follows closely after another indigenous breakthrough on Thursday, when India conducted the maiden flight-trial of the Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARA) weapon system off the coast of Odisha. Developed jointly by DRDO and the Indian Air Force, TARA converts unguided aerial munitions into precision-guided weapons with extended range, reflecting a broader push towards advanced, cost-efficient strike capabilities.