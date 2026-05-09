/IN PICS | Russia holds scaled-down Victory Day parade on Red Square under tight security

Russia staged its most subdued Victory Day parade in years on Saturday amid fears of Ukrainian attacks, as Moscow’s campaign in Ukraine remains unresolved more than four years into Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II. The May 9 parade on Red Square marked 81st anniversary of Russia’s most sacred national holiday, honoring the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany and commemorating the 27 million Soviet citizens, including many Ukrainians, who died during World War II.

In this picture, Russian servicemen march across Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow.