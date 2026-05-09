/‘Four-foot crewmen’ emerged from UFOs? Declassified FBI files reveal chilling 1960s reports

A newly released collection of Pentagon and FBI records has brought renewed attention to one of the most unusual claims contained in Cold War-era UFO investigations, reports describing small humanoid ‘crewmen’ allegedly seen emerging from unidentified flying objects during the 1960s.

The files were published on Friday as part of a wider UFO transparency initiative launched under US President Donald Trump. Hundreds of documents, photographs, infrared images and mission transcripts were uploaded to the Department of War archive, including internal FBI memoranda examining sightings reported across the United States and abroad.

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Among the most discussed documents is an FBI memo dated October 19, 1966, sent from the bureau’s San Francisco office to FBI Director J Edgar Hoover under the subject line ‘Unidentified Flying Objects’. The memo stated that “1965 was the year of the greatest number of UFO sightings” and summarised reports involving metallic craft capable of hovering silently, travelling at “fantastic speeds” and allegedly interfering with electromagnetic equipment.

Witnesses described ‘crewmen’ in helmets and suits

One section of the memo focused on eyewitness testimonies involving apparent occupants of unidentified craft. According to the Daily Mail, the document said, “a few witnesses have reported seeing crewmen who had landed from the objects”.

The figures were described as “three and a half to four feet tall, wearing what appear to be space suits and helmets”.

The files also referred to claims that wreckage from crashed flying saucers had been recovered on several occasions. Some witnesses reportedly described unusual metallic debris containing microscopic spheres, though the documents provided no scientific confirmation regarding the origin of the materials.

Despite the striking accounts, the files do not conclude that extraterrestrial life was involved. Instead, they document how federal agencies catalogued and circulated reports during a period of heightened public interest surrounding UFOs.