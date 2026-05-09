/‘A bogey… a brilliant body with trillions of particles’: FBI files reveal Gemini 7 astronauts’ chilling 1965 UFO sighting

The incident occurred during Gemini 7, NASA’s fourth crewed Gemini mission and only the 10th human spaceflight in history. Launched on December 4, 1965, Borman and Lovell spent 14 days in orbit and completed 206 revolutions around Earth.

During the mission, Borman unexpectedly radioed Houston control with the words: “We have a bogey at ten o’clock high.”

Mission control immediately responded: “Gemini-7, is that the booster or is that a natural sighting?”

Borman clarified: “We have debris up here — this is an actual sighting.”