Why millions are turning to yoga for better health

Yoga has transformed from an ancient discipline into a global wellness movement. Today, over 300 million people participate in different types of yoga worldwide. With rising awareness around holistic health, individuals are increasingly adopting this routine to manage lifestyle diseases and reduce daily stress. But what exactly drives this massive, continued shift towards yoga in our fast-paced modern world?

The physical benefits of regular practice

A consistent yoga routine offers measurable improvements to physical health. Specific clinical studies have shown that practising yoga can lower total cholesterol levels by up to 23.3 per cent. It also helps build strength, improve mobility, and gently move the body through different ranges of motion. Many people across age groups benefit from various poses to ease back pain and naturally fight insomnia. Regular active yoga can even improve lung capacity, with some research indicating it can reduce the average respiratory rate from 13.4 breaths a minute to just 7.6.

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Mental wellbeing and stress reduction

Mental health is a major factor driving the current yoga boom. According to the World Health Organization, depression affects five in 100 adults globally. A recent review of 34 studies concluded that yoga can significantly reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. Breathing exercises and controlled sequences offer a meditative state for the mind. In fact, 86 per cent of people who practise yoga say it helps reduce stress, and research indicates that 54 per cent of practitioners cite tension release as their primary goal.

Accessibility and cost-effective fitness

One of the primary reasons for the widespread popularity of yoga is its sheer accessibility. You do not need expensive gym memberships or heavy equipment to begin, as most routines are performed on a simple mat using your own body weight. While dedicated individuals might spend thousands of Rs annually on luxury retreats or premium studios, beginners can start their journey entirely free at home. This low barrier to entry allows practitioners to follow guided routines and experience physical movement that rejuvenates the mind and spirit.

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