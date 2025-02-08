Harry Maguire headed a last-gasp winner as FA Cup holders Manchester United came from behind to beat Leicester 2-1 on Friday, denying Ruud van Nistelrooy a fairytale return to Old Trafford.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid put the Premier League strugglers ahead late in the first half of the fourth-round tie against a pallid United, who have lost their fear factor at home.

But the introduction of Alejandro Garnacho at half-time gave United a different dimension and fellow substitute Joshua Zirkzee levelled midway through the second period.

Ruben Amorim's team pushed for a winner and it finally came when former Leicester defender Maguire headed in a Bruno Fernandes' free-kick deep into stoppage time. The Portuguese manager, who is struggling to implement his ideas at Old Trafford three months into his reign, said it was a "poor performance" from his side.

"We didn't have any energy in the beginning, especially in the first half," he told ITV. "Then in the second half we played a little bit better, with a little more speed, winning second balls.

"Then we managed to turn things around so it was a good result but not a good performance. "The coach is the first responsible. When one team doesn't perform, doesn't improve, it is the coach but we are here to do things and to see the game, to study the game and try to improve."

United scored eight goals in two games against Leicester earlier in the campaign during Van Nistelrooy's brief spell as interim boss at Old Trafford following the sacking of Erik ten Hag.

But this time their former star striker was in the opposition dugout.

United, who beat Manchester City in the final at Wembley last May, were short of confidence after five defeats in their past seven matches at home in all competitions.

Toothless United

The home side were tepid in attack in the early stages but Leicester's Jordan Ayew tested Andre Onana at the other end.

Leicester, the 2021 FA Cup winners, gave the Old Trafford crowd a familiar sinking feeling in the 42nd minute. Manuel Ugarte gave the ball away near the left touchline and Bilal El Khannouss got to the byline before pulling the ball back to Wilfred Ndidi.

Onana saved Ndidi's shot with his feet but De Cordova-Reid nodded home from close range. United's players traipsed off at half-time to a chorus of boos after failing to manage a shot on target.

Amorim brought on Garnacho at half-time for debutant Patrick Dorgu in a desperate search for inspiration and the Argentina international immediately menaced the Leicester defence.

United's equaliser came after fine work from the lively Garnacho down the left. Rasmus Hojlund's flick from Garnacho's cross was blocked but Zirkzee tapped into an empty net for just his fifth goal of the season.

United looked the more likely to find a winner but it did not arrive until the 93rd minute, when Maguire headed home from Fernandes' free-kick. The England defender appeared to be offside but there was no VAR. Van Nistelrooy was angry that off-side flag was not raised.

"We deserved to go into extra time, go for the battle in extra time and maybe penalties," he said.

"Decisions like these in our level are hard to swallow."

United, 13th in the Premier League, ended the January transfer window lighter than when they started in terms of attacking options after allowing Marcus Rashford and Antony to leave on loan.

Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez was missing after sustaining cruciate ligament damage during last week's defeat against Crystal Palace.

