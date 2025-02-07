Pakistan sports has seen a major backlash in the recent days as the nation prepares for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, its first major cricket tournament since 2008. However, it is the football federation which has made the rounds instead of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). On Friday (Feb 7), Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) was suspended by the FIFA (world football’s governing body) in a major low for the nation.

Here’s why PFF is suspended by FIFA

This is not the first time Pakistan Football Federation has been suspended as they faced embarrassment in 2017 and 2021. The latest ban comes after PFF’s failure to adopt a revision of its constitution, which would have ensured fair and democratic elections. The ban means Pakistan won’t able to compete in any international tournament organised by FIFA until they are registered again by the football body.

"The PFF has been suspended with immediate effect due to its failure to adopt a revision of the PFF Constitution that would ensure truly fair and democratic elections and thereby fulfil its obligations as mandated by FIFA as part of the ongoing normalisation process of PFF."

"The suspension will only be lifted subject to the PFF Congress approving the version of the PFF Constitution presented by FIFA and the AFC," read the statement from FIFA.

According to an interview given to Reuters by PFF Normalisation Committee chairman Haroon Malik, not all newly-elected members of the body have agreed to FIFA's proposals.

"FIFA wants to make some amendments to the PFF Constitution to bring it in line with international standards. In the recent efforts, the majority of the newly-elected PFF Congress members have not agreed to FIFA’s proposals," said Malik, according to Reuters.

Alongside Pakistan, FIFA has also suspended Congo Republic for the interference of third parties in the organistaion’s administration.