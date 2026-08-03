Why is this country perfect for travellers who hate crowds?

If you prefer vast open landscapes over crowded city breaks, this destination offers an unparalleled sense of space. While global tourism sees popular hubs completely overrun, Mongolia offers a rare opportunity to explore one of the most untouched environments on Earth. With sweeping deserts and rugged mountain ranges, it is the ultimate destination for independent travellers looking to escape tourist queues.

The lowest population density in the world

Mongolia holds the distinction of being the least densely populated independent nation on Earth. According to official data from the National Statistics Office of Mongolia and the United Nations, the country’s population stands at approximately 3.56 million people living across a landmass exceeding 1.5 million square kilometres. This translates to a population density of roughly 2.2 people per square kilometre. With nearly half of the entire population residing in the capital city, Ulaanbaatar, the vast countryside remains exceptionally quiet. You can travel across the steppe for hours without encountering another tourist or vehicle.

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Sustainable growth in a quiet tourism sector

Mongolia remains largely crowd-free, even as international accessibility improves. According to reports from the National Statistics Office, the country recorded 727,386 foreign tourist arrivals in 2024 and reached an all-time record of 846,103 visitors in 2025. Data from the Mongolian Tourism Organisation shows that arrivals in early 2026 reached 208,028 by April, putting the nation on course for continued steady growth. Despite these rising numbers, the overall tourist footprint remains minimal compared to global averages. To support this growth, the Government of Mongolia has extended its temporary visa-free entry for citizens of 34 nations through the end of 2026 (valid until January 1, 2027), making spontaneous, low-crowd trips far easier to arrange.

Vast landscapes tailored for off-grid travel

The geography of the nation dictates the travel experience. A significant portion of the terrain consists of the Gobi Desert and expansive nomadic grasslands, which attract the majority of international visitors. These regions cater to off-grid activities, including trekking, horseback riding, and staying in traditional ger camps. Because infrastructure outside major hubs is sparse, travel usually involves multi-day guided itineraries across unpaved terrain.