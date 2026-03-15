/Zakir Khan's hospitalisation sparks concerns among fans: 'What happened to him?'

Renowned comedian Zakir Khan, who gained recognition after winning the 2012 Comedy Central's comedy competition India's Best Standup. A recent clip of his showing him in a hospital has sparked concern amongst fans. The video was shared by his younger brother Arbaz Khan, and the hospital Zakir has been admitted to is Lilavati in Mumbai.

Zakir Khan's hospitalisation in Mumbai

The new video was uploaded by Zakir Khan's younger brother Arbaz Khan as part of the Ramzan vlog. In the vlog, Arbaz turns the camera towards Zakir, in a hospital gown, where he is admitted. It also shows the comedian is spending time with his brother while watching the India vs England T20 Cricket World Cup match.

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Soon after the video went viral, fans flooded the comment section wishing Zakir a speedy recovery. One user wrote, "Get well soon." Another user wrote, "Hey @arbazkhan0513, everyone is asking about Zakir bhai. Pls tell us how he is , what happened to him . All of us love him so much and worry about him." “Get well soon ,Zakir,” wrote the third user.

Zakir Khan revealed reason for taking a long hiatus

This year, the stand-up comedian Zakir Khan sent shockwaves across the country after announcing that he will be taking a hiatus from work that could last for five years. During a show in Hyderabad, Zakir shared his plans, where he revealed that he is putting his career on pause to focus on his health.



Later, he revealed the main reason behind this. During an interview with Gulf News, Zakir shared how relentless work has taken a toll on his health, revealing that certain genetic illnesses run in his family and tend to surface after a particular age. “I need to take care of my health. There are certain genetic illnesses in my family that tend to surface after a particular age. On top of that, I’ve damaged my body myself, sleeping for just two hours and then going on to meet thousands of people. Because the moment you land in a city, you immediately start meeting people,” Zakir said.

He explained, "When you are the first in your family to do something, you have to build a lot of bridges so that the people who will come after don’t have to suffer the same things you did. And that’s what I’ve done for 10 years. As a result, in every city you have to have a little family, those who will come to your events, show you around, tell you about the place… make you feel ‘at home’."

All about Zakir Khan

Zakir Khan has been part of a news comedy show On Air with AIB. He released five-hour-length standup specials Haq Se Single (2017), Kaksha Gyarvi (2018), Tathastu (2022), Mannpasand (2023), and Delulu Express (2025) on Amazon Prime Video.

In September 2017, Khan was one of the three mentors alongside Mallika Dua and Hussain Dalal for the fifth season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, judged by actor Akshay Kumar. Khan wrote and starred in the Amazon Prime web series Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare.