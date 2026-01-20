/Zakir Khan announces break from comedy, tells fans he's taking a long break; hints at last show in June

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan is taking a break from work. The renowned Indian comedian, who is currently touring various cities with his stand-up comedy special Papa Yaar, has announced that he will soon be stepping away from comedy.

Khan shared his plans for the next five years during one of his recent shows in Hyderabad, where he revealed that he is going on a long break.

Zakir Khan announces five-year break focusing on his health: ‘Till 2030 probably’

Add WION as a Preferred Source

During his Hyderabad show, Zakir announced that he will be staying away from the spotlight for the next five years to focus on his health.

''I’m going on a long, long break. Probably till 2028–29, or even 2030. It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things.'' Khan says in a video that has gone viral on social media.

''So everyone present here right now is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much,” he said.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing shock over his decision.

Sharing a video of the comedian, one user wrote,''We will probably see him directly in 2028-29 !Which is too long ...😨🥺We will miss you Zakir bhai.''

Later, Zakir shared an Instagram story further hinting at the break. Posting a picture of the Burj Khalifa, the comedian suggested that his final performance would be on June 20.

“Every show is a celebration till June 20. I won’t be able to come to many cities this time, so please make a little extra effort and come to the shows. Thank you for all the love,” he wrote.

This is not the first time Zakir has talked about his health struggles. Earlier this year, the actor shared that touring this extensively is not good or healthy.

In his post, Zakir wrote, “I’ve been touring for the last ten years. Though I’m extremely blessed to receive your love and affection, touring this extensively is not good or healthy. Trying to satisfy everyone you meet, doing two to three shows in a day, sleepless nights, early morning flights, and no fixed timetable for meals. I’ve been unwell for a year, but I had to work because it felt important at the time.”