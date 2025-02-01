The first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man are streaming on Disney+ and have been well-received by fans and critics. Ahead of the release of the next three episodes next week, fans were treated to a short teaser showcasing some of the web crawler’s iconic villains.

The teaser featured Doctor Octopus, Speed Demon, and Scorpion, while also teasing the appearance of Daredevil, who will be voiced by Charlie Cox.

A new Origin Story

The series is set in a different timeline from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man but will include plenty of references and cameos, such as Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin.

The show centres on a young Peter Parker, who is mentored by Norman Osborn—better known as the Green Goblin, instead of Tony Stark. Actor Colman Domingo lends his voice to Osborn.

Future Seasons Greenlit

Ahead of the release of the first season of the animated Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man series, Marvel Television has greenlit two more seasons. The show is created by Jeff Trammell, known for his work on Craig of the Creek and The Owl House. The series is 3D cel-shaded animated as a homage to the comics.

The rest of the cast includes Hudson Thames as Spider-Man, Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn, and Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius.

The first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man are currently streaming on Disney+, with the next three episodes dropping on 5th February.

