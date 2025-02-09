Speaking on the Skip Intro podcast, Cameron Diaz reflected on how the film industry has changed over the past decade. The actress, who took a 10-year break from acting following Annie (2014), recently made her return with Netflix's action-comedy Back in Action.

Cameron Diaz Reflects on Past Experiences

Diaz spoke candidly about the inappropriate behaviour she encountered throughout her career, saying “You walk onto the set, and it is different. There was always just that one guy, you know, on set, where you’d think, ‘God, here he comes again.’”

She went on to describe the layers and layers of inappropriateness that she and other women in the industry had to tolerate, simply because it was the norm at the time.

Changes in Hollywood

The actress also discussed how Hollywood has evolved since the Me Too movement, particularly in terms of creating safer working environments for women.

Speaking about her recent return to acting, Diaz said “I was like, ‘Wow, that’s amazing.’ The level of security and safety you feel as a woman now on set is great. I had never felt that before this movie.”

Back in Action

Diaz is currently celebrating the success of her action-comedy film, Back in Action, in which she stars alongside Jamie Foxx. The film follows a retired spy couple forced out of hiding to confront their past after their cover is blown.

The movie is directed by Seth Gordon, known for his work on shows like Community, For All Mankind and The Night Agent. The supporting cast includes Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, Kyle Chandler, and Glenn Close.

Back In Action is currently streaming on Netflix.

