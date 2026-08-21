/Yash's Toxic cleared by CBFC with no cuts, netizens react 'They only have a problem with Spider-Man kissing scenes'

After courting controversy for weeks and intense online criticism over its highly sexual content and graphic violence, Yash’s much-awaited action thriller Toxic has cleared a major hurdle ahead of its theatrical release. The Geetu Mohandas directorial has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts, paving the way for its big-screen debut on August 26. The decision has sparked buzz online, with netizens questioning the censor board, which had cut a kissing scene from the recently releasedSpider-Man: Brand New Dayahead of its release in India.

Toxic clears CBFC certification without any cuts

Ahead of its theatrical release, Toxic has cleared CBFC certification with an ‘A’ rating, citing intense violence and sexual content. The film has also been given a confirmed runtime of 3 hours and 12 minutes.

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Being billed as one of the boldest and most violent Indian films, the film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification with no cuts and only two small modifications. The makers have allegedly been asked to mute and replace two words and phrases in the Kannada version, with similar changes in the English subtitles. Additionally, the statutory anti-smoking and anti-drinking warning will be added.

Toxic clears CBFC certification Photograph: (X)

In the UK, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has classified Yash’s upcoming thriller Toxic as an 18+ film. The certification reflects the highest content ratings for violence, sex, and injury detail.

Internet reacts

As soon as the news went viral, it sparked a massive storm online, with many netizens expressing their opinions and comparing the duplicity of the CBFC, which censored a kissing scene from the Spider-Man film recently but cleared Toxic without any cuts. One user wrote, "That shows how CBFC is corrupted; they cut a kiss scene in Spider-Man, and now they didn't cut anything in TOXIC." Another user claimed, "Double Standards from CBFC, they've issue with only Hollywood movies."

One Reddit user wrote, "They only have a problem with Spider-Man kissing scenes... that's harmful for our culture, lol." Another asked, "Isn't this film being considered far more violent than Dhurandhar? How come there were more cuts in Dhurandhar than this one?" One user questioned, "Dhurandhar got an A rating with so many muted words. Obsession got an A rating with two cuts. Deadpool trilogy got an A rating with blurred violence and beeps."

CBFC cut kissing scene from Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Ahead of the Indian release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cut an 8-second romantic kissing sequence featuring Tom Holland and Zendaya. The film was cleared with a UA 13+ rating, where such scenes are strictly banned in UA-rated films.

About Toxic

The Geetu Mohandas directorial Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups received an A certificate from the CBFC. Set in Goa during the transition from the early 1940s to the 1970s, it stars an ensemble cast including Yash, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and more.

Yash’s action drama is being filmed simultaneously in English and Kannada, with planned dubs in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages for a global audience.