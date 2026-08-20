/Yash's Toxic gets adult rating in UK ahead of August 26 release; Cited for 'strong violence and sex'

Yash’s much-awaited Toxic is set to hit theatres on August 26 after months of facing several controversies and criticism online. As Geetu Mohandas’ action thriller nears its theatrical release, the film has received an adult rating in the UK. With a runtime of 3 hours and 14 minutes, Toxic has been classified for strong bloody violence and sexual content, adding another buzz ahead of its release.

Yash’s Toxic receives adult rating in the UK

According to the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), Yash's upcoming thriller Toxic has been classified as an adult-rated film (18+). The certification is based on the highest possible content ratings for violence, sex, and injury detail.

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Analysing the reports, the British censor gave five out of five for violence, injury detail, and sex. This was followed by threat and horror, language, drugs, sexual violence and sexual threat, and suicide and self-harm, each of which received four out of five.

The UK description reportedly presents the film as an action drama about a powerful drug cartel leader in Goa who sows the seeds of his own destruction.

An 18+ movie is not suitable for children because it contains mature content that can negatively impact their psychological and emotional development.

Is Toxic more graphic than Dhurandhar?

The UK certification has also drawn comparisons to Aditya Dhar's mega-hit film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Before Toxic, the Ranveer Singh-starrer received five out of five for violence and four out of five for threat, horror, and language. However, its ratings for sex and injury detail were three out of five, lower than Toxic’s ratings.

Based on the BBFC ratings alone, Toxic appears to feature more graphic violence and sexual content than Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Yash says Toxic is not for children

Recently, Yash appeared on Rajat Sharma’s show, Aap Ki Adalat, where the KGF star spoke openly about the audience his latest film is meant for. While urging parents to be mindful before taking young viewers to the theatres, Yash said, “Children should not watch this film. They should stay at home. It has not been made for children, and that is very clear.”

He added, “Adults know what is right and wrong. They can choose what they want to see, what they want to learn from the film, and what they don’t want to do in life. But the film is very genuine and has a deep story.”

About Toxic

The Geetu Mohandas directorial Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups received an A certificate from the CBFC. Set in Goa during the transition from the early 1940s to the 1970s. It stars an ensemble cast including Yash, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and more.

Yash’s action drama is being filmed simultaneously in English and Kannada, with planned dubs in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and other languages for a global audience.