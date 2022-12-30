'Y2K pop' is back as Paris Hilton releases new version of 'Stars Are Blind'

Paris is back. We mean the singer Paris Hilton.

Paris Hilton finally revealed the “secret” she had teased a few days back. She has released a new take on her 2006 hit single ‘Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version)’ on Amazon Music.

The new song has fresh vocals by Paris Hilton. She has worked with Fernando Garibay who produced the original song 15 years ago. It has been mixed with the help of Clint Gibbs.

Announcing the same, Paris said that the song is “brand new music” that’s on the way in 2023. A press statement on the same read: “Looks like Y2K is here to stay and Paris Hilton is making music a key part of her 2023 plan.”

Paris Hilton had first teased the news on TikTok as she wrote, “Me when I have a secret that’s going to break the internet on 12/30.” She then posted a video and captioned it, “Me omw to the record studio after User409279 said we need to bring back Y2K pop. New year, new P.”