Joseph Quinn is on a roll. After working with legendary director Ridley Scott on the historical epic Gladiator 2, the actor is set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut as Johnny Storm in the highly anticipated Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The Gladiator 2 experience

Serving as a sequel to the critically acclaimed Gladiator (2000), Gladiator 2 follows Roman warrior Lucius Verus Aurelius on his quest for vengeance. Despite high expectations, the film received mixed reviews and failed to match the success of its predecessor, grossing $461.7 million against a $310 million budget.

Quinn portrayed the corrupt Roman Emperor Geta in the film. Despite its lukewarm reception, the actor shared his appreciation for being part of such a grand production.

In a recent interview with CBR, he spoke about working with Ridley Scott, saying, "Working with Ridley was incredible. He was a very visual director," he asserted. "It felt like old Hollywood. All the sets were built there. I made sure to get my family out there to witness it."

Joseph Quinn’s MCU debut

Now, Quinn is preparing for the release of Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will officially kick off Phase 6 of the MCU. Directed by Matt Shakman, the film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. The supporting cast includes Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Welcome to the family.



Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour: First Steps arrives in theaters July 25. pic.twitter.com/vkJNJQBBmk — Fantastic Four (@FantasticFour) February 4, 2025

Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to premiere worldwide on July 25, 2025.

