One of the most beloved cartoons, which is still loved to this day, The Winx Club: The Magic is Back is all set to return on a digital platform, much to the excitement of the fans. The series, which will be a reboot of the 2004 series Winx Club, will once again take everyone to a different dimension of magic. Let's delve into the release date, characters, and more details.

When will The Winx Club: The Magic is Back be released?

Iginio Straffi officially announced the reboot in November 2022, as per reports. It is scheduled to premiere on October 2, 2025, on Netflix in selected international territories. It is scheduled to premiere on 2 October 2025 on Netflix in selected international territories. According to Iginio Straffi, who confirmed at the Napoli Comicon 2024 that the series will be dubbed into at least 40 dubs.

Reportedly, as of July 6, 2025, 32 dubs have been confirmed for the reboot, which is to be released in October. Two weeks later, 5 more dubs are confirmed for the reboot, which brings the tally count up to 37 dubs.

All about Winx Club: The Magic Is Back?

The Winx Club: The Magic is Back, also known as the Winx Club Reboot, is a CGI reboot animated fantasy series created by Iginio Straffi. It serves as a reboot of the entire franchise and presents a changed animation style and character designs.

The reboot is produced by Rainbow S.p.A., Rainbow CGI, and Hampa Animation Studio. It is set to release on October 2, 2025, on Netflix and September 8, 2025, in the UK and has 26 episodes.