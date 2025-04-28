cThe attack is one of the deadliest in Kashmir in recent years. On April 22, gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists, resulting in the deaths of 26 innocent people.

Backlash over initial statement

The actor faced backlash on social media after he initially released a statement promoting "humanity over hatred." His original message read, “My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in Kashmir. This is a painful moment for all of us as Indians. At the same time, we should be concerned about the 50 lakh Indians in Pakistan, who, along with Pakistanis like us, seek peace and happiness. Let’s choose love and humanity over hatred.”

Vijay Antony shares clarification

In response to the backlash, Vijay Antony issued a follow-up statement, clarifying his stance. He said, “For those who have misunderstood my message.” He further added, “The brutal massacre in Kashmir was committed by a monstrous group of terrorists, whose only goal is to break the strong bond of unity. The Government of India and we, as Indians, will protect our sovereignty with a strong bond.”

