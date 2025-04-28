Prominent Indian TV actors Dipika Kakar and husband Shoaib Ibrahim have finally broken their silence over the backlash they received for their Kashmir vlog right after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of at least 26 people.

Now addressing the intent behind the vlog and as a reply to all the hate and trolling they received on their post, Shoaib Ibrahim took to YouTube and posted a new video.

Shoaib Ibrahim addressed backlash over Kashmir vlog

Shoaib spoke directly to the camera in the vlog and spoke in Hindi. He said, “We flew from Srinagar to Delhi on April 22. While we were mid-flight, the Pahalgam terror attack occurred, and we had no knowledge about it. There was no connection. When we landed and switched our phones on, we were flooded with messages inquiring about our safety. Initially, the news was only a couple of injuries. We thought it was responsible to inform our well-wishers that we were safe, and in the same breath, I mentioned the vlog — but without any intention of promoting it.”

He added, “Maine ek story daal di that we are fine and we will update you. Uss story ka jo bawaal banaya hai… kai logo ne, kuch media portals ne, aur kuch YouTube channels ne. Toh mera woh koi intention nahi tha ki mujhe apna vlog promote karna hai. It was just ki mere paas uss samay information nahi thi. Dheere dheere videos aa rahe the social media pe tab khud ko bura lag raha tha (I posted a story informing we are fine and we will update you. What a stir that caused. It was picked up by the media and YouTube channels. It was never my intention to promote the vlog. I did not have the information that time. Once videos started coming in on social media, I myself felt bad).”

Shoaib also asked why everyone was targeting him and his wife, Dipika Kakar. “Sirf main target kyu? Dipika target kyu? Hum kya special hai aapke liye? Har ek vlogger ne daala hain (Why are they targeting Dipika and I? Are we special for you? All other vloggers have put their videos too),” he asked.

Why the backlash?

Actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim faced backlash for posting their new vlog just after the terror attack news came out. In the vlog, they assured their fans that the two were safe and had left Kashmir. They even posted nice visuals of them enjoying the serene beauty of Kashmir.

About the attack

Terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam on April 22. The attack led to the killing of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. Several others were left injured in the attack.