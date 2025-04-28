Actor Atul Kulkarni gave a strong message as he continued with his journey to Kashmir after the saddening terrorist attack that led to at least 26 victims. Atul travelled to Pahalgram just days after the attack and sai,d “Kashmir humara hai (Kashmir is ours)” and we shouldn’t be cancelling our plans to visit Kashmir because of the attack.

Atul Kulkarni: 'Don't cancel your vacations'

Speaking to BBC News Hindi while on his way to Pahalgam, Atul said that with the attack, terrorists gave a message asking people not to visit Kashmir. Atul also asked people not to cancel their travel plans to Kashmir.

Speaking about the attack which led to innocents losing their lives, Atul said, “What happened on the 22nd was a very tragic incident; this should not have happened. When I read about it, I thought that every time something like this happened, what would we do? We post on social media, we talk to friends, we write something, but then I thought, what can I actually do in real action? I read that 90% of the bookings here had been cancelled, even though it's peak season. We need to support Kashmiriyat and the Kashmiri people.”

'Kashmir humara hai'

Talking about the tourism of Kashmir, Atul said it's our responsibility not to desert the Valley now. "Itni badi tadaat mein log arahe the yaha 1-2 saalon mein. Achanak se agar rukh gaye hum log toh ek jo sambandh ban rahe hai mainland aur Kashmir ka woh rukna nahi chahiye...Jo atanwadiyon ne humein message diye ki, 'Yaha mat aiyye.' Toh nahi, hum toh ayenge, humara Kashmir hai, hum yaha ayenge, badi tadaat mein ayenge (People were coming here in huge numbers since the last 1-2 years. If we stop suddenly, the relationship that was getting formed between Kashmir and mainland shouldn't stop...The terrorists gave us the message, 'Don't come here'. No, we will come here, it's our Kashmir, we will come here and that too in significant numbers. I request people not to cancel their bookings. Come here, it's very safe here. If you have decided to travel somewhere, cancel that and come to Kashmir."

Atul then went on to document his visit to Kashmir and shared a series of pictures. He posted pictures of empty flight seats and his boarding pass. Atul also shared a note given to him by the flight crew. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "Mumbai to Srinagar. The crew says they were running full. We need to fill them up again. Chaliye ji, Kashmir chalein (Let's go to Kashmir)."

Atul also posted a photo from Pahalgam. He also shared pictures of local Kashmiris holding placards that read, "We condemn this attack," and others waving the National flag.

About the attack

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam. The attack killed at least 26 people.