Watch: Selena Gomez's new song 'Past Life' with Trevor Daniel

Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel have come out with a new music video for their song ‘Past Life’.

The singers collaborated on the song and released the video today in an Instagram Live jam session which turned into a trippy aerial landscape journey.

Watch the video here:

Trevor Daniel had released his remix of the song with Selena Gomez on the track at the end of June.

Speaking on why she wanted to get involved with the song, she had then said, “When I heard the song the first time, I loved the fact that it was kind of like a story about all the things that we tend to hold onto and the patterns that we have. And I’m very, very vocal about my personal experiences making decisions that maybe aren’t necessarily healthy for me.”