Watch: Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande spread holiday cheer with 'Oh Santa!'

Pop sensations Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey have come together for something amazing and it’s about the holiday season.

After posting a mysterious teaser photo of ‘Oh Santa!’, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande have come together for Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.

Talking about the collaboration previously, Mariah Carey had told Billboard: "I wrote 'Oh Santa!' for my album Merry Christmas II You, which was sort of the follow-up to my first Christmas album -- we have several [Laughs] -- and so I think it was all about the actual event, of course, of doing 'Oh Santa!' with Jennifer and Ari, but it was also like, how do I see this as a producer?"

"How do I see these vocals having different textures, what are they? Because originally, I was blending with myself, which that's kind of one of my favorite things, but it was cool to be able to work with the different vocal textures and play around with it and reimagine it. So that's what happened. And visually, in the special, it really does feel like a girl group moment. I think we all had a good time with it. That was the fun part about it."

Watch the ‘Oh Santa!’ video below, and watch Carey's holiday special on AppleTV+: