Watch: Gloria Gaynor fights coronavirus with ‘I Will Survive’ music video

With the world in panic over the coronavirus outbreak, music legend Gloria Gaynor came up with a funny way to deal with a pandemic problem.



Singer started 'I Will Survive' challenge on Instagram in which she is seen washing her hands for 20 seconds as recommends by CDC( Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

In the video, Gaynor wets her hands, pumps out some soap and starts rubbing making sure she doesn't miss any part of the hands', while she lip-syncs her 1978 Grammy-winning hit 'I Will Survive','' It only takes 20 seconds to “SURVIVE”!'' she captioned the video.

As the challenge is getting viral on the internet, celebrities and fans are seen taking part:

Chelsea Briggs, a morning show host of Billboard has taken up the challenge and shared the video on the Instagram story which was been re-posted by the Gloria, ''I love that even @billboard Magazine’s @chelsea_briggs is taking the #WashYourHands'' she wrote while sharing the video.

She also posted videos of many people who have taken up the challenge and are making a duet video with the original one, ''I love that people are taking part in the #iwillsurvivechallenge to #washyourhands and are duetting with me on @tiktok like @ajslambino did! Stay safe and healthy everyone! Wash your hands often every day for 20 seconds or more'', she wrote.

The deadly virus has spread to more than 119 countries and has affected around 130,000 people, while more than 4,700 deaths have been reported across the world.