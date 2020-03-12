Coronavirus outbreak: Symptoms and other important questions answered

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Coronavirus outbreak a pandemic as since its start in December, More than 4,500 people have been killed, over 1,00,000 people across 100 countries have been infected amid the outbreak.

The Indian government has taken a series of measures, including suspension of visas of all foreign nationals coming to the country till April 15.

Here we address frequently asked questions about coronavirus:

What are the Symptoms of the Disease?

Those who have been infected with coronavirus, suffer coughs, fever and breathing difficulties. The symptoms could take up to 14 days to appear. The coronavirus can also cause pneumonia.

Do Face Masks Help?

While they don't guarantee total protection, experts do recommend using one. The virus transmits through droplets when someone sneezes.

If you are close to someone who has been infected, the mask can stop the disease from being passed on. Similarly, if you are showing the symptoms, wearing a mask can protect others.

Is There a Cure?

So far, there is none. There is no approved drug for the coronavirus, but several are being tested. According to reports from last month, the doctors are using a combination of drugs and methods to treat the patients.

When Can We Expect the Vaccination

The health ministry officials have said COVID-19 is difficult to isolate and at least one-and-a-half to two years will be needed to develop the vaccine.

How Can you Protect Yourself?

Wash your hands with clean water and soap, meticulous hand washing is the best available option. If that is not possible, one may use wipes or hand sanitizers. Avoid touching your face, cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

If you are visiting any affected areas, avoid direct, unprotected contact with live animals, or surfaces that were under contact with animals. Avoid eating raw, undercooked animal products.



Keep some distance from people who are obviously sick and avoid direct contact with them. Avoid public gatherings, wet markets or farms.

Soap vs Sanitizers - What's Better?

Soaps

Destroy outer limits of the virus

Destroy internal bonds of virus

Usually, entire hands are washed

Sanitisers

Needs to be used in enough quantity

Needs to have enough alcohol content

Not effective on hands covered in dirt

When should you see a doctor

Seek medical attention if you develop symptoms, especially fever or shortness of breath. Ensure you provide your travel history



