Covid-19 pandemic: India reports first death as cases reach 73

India has reported its first death in Karnataka due to novel coronavirus. A 76-year-old man succumbed to the deadly infection on Tuesday. The man showed symptoms of Covid-19 after his return from Saudi Arabia.

The Karnataka health ministry has confirmed the death.

The 76 year old man from Kalburgi who passed away & was a suspected #COVID19 patient has been Confirmed for #COVID19. The necessary contact tracing, isolation & other measures as per protocol are being carried out.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at the infected toll across the country and what the situation is right now. The state of Maharashtra now has 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. There is one confirmed case — a 63-year old woman who had travelled to Iran. In Srinagar — all clubs, educational institutions, and stadiums have been shut down. Three cases have been reported in Ladakh. Two of the patients had recently made a trip to Iran.

Coming to the national capital region. There are 6 positive cases of the virus in New Delhi. In Haryana — 14 Italian tourists tested positive for the virus.

420 more people in Gurugram have also been asked to self-quarantine. These are all people with travel history to virus-hit countries. In Punjab, one person who recently returned from Italy was found infected at the Amritsar airport.

Not far away in Rajasthan, one Indian national has been tested positive for the virus.There are two Italian tourists under quarantine in Jaipur. They arrived in India on February 21. There are 11 confirmed cases in Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in India.

Including the group of 6 who tested positive in Agra. Down south in Karnataka, one death has been reported and there are 4 positive cases in Karnataka. Just next door — in the state of Telangana.

One case has been confirmed in state capital Hyderabad. And one more case has been reported in Andhra Pradesh. The patient is a software engineer from Bengaluru with a travel history to Dubai.

Tamil Nadu too has confirmed one case of coronavirus. A 45-year-old man from Kanchipuram has been placed under quarantine. He had recently travelled to Oman. The state of Kerala has confirmed 17 cases — we have learnt that 2 of these patients are in fact in critical condition.

Overnight, we got confirmation that the parents of the 3-year-old in isolation have now contracted the disease.Three of the patients had recovered last month, so the number of active cases in Kerala is 14.