First coronavirus death confirmed in India's Karnataka

A 76-year-old man became the first fatality of the coronavirus from India, health ministry officials confirmed on Thursday.

Confirming the death, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu, tweeted: "The 76-year-old man from Kalburgi who passed away & was a suspected #COVID19 patient has been Confirmed for #COVID19. The necessary contact tracing, isolation & other measures as per protocol are being carried out".

Earlier, the union health ministry confirmed four COVID-19 cases in Karnataka. It also said Delhi reported six positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 10. In Maharashtra and Ladakh, 11 and three positive cases are found.

After the officials confirmed 74 cases across the country, four more cases were reported, two each from Maharashtra and Kerala.

Taking cognizance over the rising number of cases, the Indian government on Wednesday announced the suspension of tourist visas issued to all the countries till April 15, effective from March 13. However, diplomats and officials of the international organisations are given relaxation from this move.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens today not to panic and take precautions. He also said that the union ministers would not be travelling to other countries in the coming days and advised countrymen to avoid non-essential travel to foreign countries.