Soaps or sanitisers: Which is best to fight coronavirus?

Effectiveness of soaps vs sanitisers

Now let's compare the effectiveness of soaps vs sanitisers against the coronavirus. Most people touch their face every two to five minutes and eliminating the virus before it is transferred to the face is crucial.

A soap, if properly used, eliminates the outer layer of the virus and dissolves the bond between its components, hence a soap is the most effective means of destroying the virus.

A hand sanitser is effective only if it contains enough alcohol content, and only if a sanitiser is used long enough for the alcohol to dissolve the outer layer of the virus.

It is normally easier with soaps. Moreover, sanitisers won't be effective in killing a virus, if the hands are covered in dirt. Hence overall it is much more effective to wash ones hands thoroughly with soap.

(Photograph:AFP)