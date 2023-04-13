Watch: Ed Sheeran surprises subway singer, gifts him concert tickets

In a pleasant surprise for popular New York City subway singer Mike Yung, Ed Sheeran popped up to listen to him and give him a special something while he was singing Ed’s new song “Eyes Closed” . This happened on the platform of Church Avenue station in Brooklyn. A video of this sweet exchange between the two was captured and is now going viral with people gasping in disbelief that Ed Sheeran can be caught using the local train.

The video starts with the subway singer singing the first lines of Ed Sheeran’s new song when the star surprises him from behind and joins him. The subway singer can be heard telling Ed, "Oh wow! You just made my day.”

Sheeran urges the singer to continue and the video ends with him handing Mike tickets to his concert. Mike later posted photos of his tickets to Sheeran's show and snaps from the concert on his Instagram stories.

For the unversed, Mike Yung is an accomplished singer. He competed on season 12 of America’s Got Talent and made it to the semifinals. This is also not the first time he has sung Ed Sheeran’s popular song. Prior to this subway episode, Ed did a 2017 cover of Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” which became a massive hit on YouTube.

