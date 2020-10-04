Watch: Akshay Kumar talks about drug issue in Bollywood, 'It exists but not everyone is involved’

Since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bollywood has been on everyone's radar. From nepotism to drug use, they have been in the headlines for the past few months, and amid this, while many big stars remained silent, Akshay Kumar chose to share his inner voice.



The Bollywood star took to Twitter to share a video captioned, ''Bahot dino se mann mein kuch baat thi lekin samajh nahi aa raha tha kya kahoon, kisse kahoon. Aaj socha aap logon se share kar loon, so here goes... #DirectDilSe''.

Watch:

Bahot dino se mann mein kuch baat thi lekin samajh nahi aa raha tha kya kahoon, kisse kahoon. Aaj socha aap logon se share kar loon, so here goes... #DirectDilSe 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nelm9UFLof — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 3, 2020 ×

In the video, 'Khiladi 786' actor talked about Sushant's sudden death and how in the last few days he was trying to talk but stopped after seeing the negativity out there.

"I speak to you today with a heavy heart. In the last few weeks, I wanted to say some things but there was so much negativity all around that I could not understand what to say, how much to say and whom to say it to. Even though we are called 'stars', it is you (the audience) who has made Bollywood what it is, with your love. We are not just an industry; through the medium of films, we have promoted Indian values and culture to every corner of the world," he said.



Talking further about the drug probe in Bollywood, he accepted the existence narcotics and drugs in Bollywood. He stressed on how it is a big problem and needs to be acknowledged. However, he added that blaming the entire movie industry for the same is not a right thing.



"After the sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a lot of issues came to light which pained us as much as they pained you. These issues forced us to look at what is happening inside our own homes. It forced us to examine many ills of the film industry, which need to be looked into. Like, narcotics and drugs are being talked about now. I cannot lie to you and tell you that this problem does not exist. It definitely does, just like every industry and profession. However, but you can't blame entier industry for the problem, how is that possible?" he asked.

"Use of drugs is a legal matter and I am confident that whatever action government will be take will be absolutely correct. I also know that every member of the film industry will fully cooperate in the investigation. But please, I beg you, do not look at the entire industry with the same light. That is not correct," he added.

In the video, he also talked about the media cverage around the issue and appealed them to deal with the matter with sensitivity.

"Personally, I have always believed in the power of the media. If our media does not pick up the right issues at the right time, then many people will neither find a voice nor justice. I request the media to continue raising its voice but please maintain some sensitivity because one negative news item can destroy someone`s reputation that took years of hard work to build," he said.



Akshay's four-minutes-long video comes a day after his return from the UK, where he was shooting for his upcoming movie 'Bell Bottom'.

The famous Bollywood director Karan Johar also retweeted Kumar's video with a heart emoticon.



Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) is probing the alleged Bollywood drug-nexus. The investigation agency has, till now, questioned Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan and arrested Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik in the drug case.