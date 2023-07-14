'Was shooting for Dhadak and ...': Janhvi Kapoor on dealing with mother Sridevi's demise
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is all geared up for her new release Bawaal. The actress is busy promoting her film with co-actor Varun Dhawan and director Nitish Tiwari. Recently, during a media interaction, she opened up about her experience of shooting Bawaal and spoke about losing her mother, late actor Sridevi before the release of her debut film Dhadak. Janhvi made her acting debut with the Shashank Khaitan directorial, opposite Ishaan Khatter. But five months before the release of Dhadak, her mother Sridevi, a veteran actor, died due to accidental drowning in Dubai.
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor said that dealing with her mother’s demise was the biggest war of her life. "I was shooting for Dhadak and dealing with my mother’s loss was quite tough. Somehow finding the will to keep working and a way to deal with all of these things happening in our lives was tough. Figuring all that out was definitely the biggest war in my life," Janhvi told Pinkvilla.
Later, her last rites were conducted at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery, Mumbai.
Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Netflix’s Milli. Her performance in the Malayalam thriller Helen's Hindi remake was applauded by the audience. And now the actor is all set for another OTT release. Bawaal will premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video India on July 21. Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan starrer is also the first Indian film to be premiered at the Eiffel Tower.
Apart from Bawaal, Janhvi will also feature in Rajkumar Rao starrer Mr. Aur Mrs. Mahi, which is set to release this March 15, 2024. She is also a part of Tiger Shroff-Akshay Kumar-starrer Chote Miyan Bade Miya, releasing in December 2023. Janhvi has also completed the first schedule of Sudhanshu Saria’s Ulajh, featuring Gulshan Devaiah. Apart from these films, Janhvi Kapoor also has NTR30, Dostana 2, and Bombay Girl in her kitty.