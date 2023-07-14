'Was shooting for Dhadak and ...': Janhvi Kapoor on dealing with mother Sridevi's demise

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is all geared up for her new release Bawaal. The actress is busy promoting her film with co-actor Varun Dhawan and director Nitish Tiwari. Recently, during a media interaction, she opened up about her experience of shooting Bawaal and spoke about losing her mother, late actor Sridevi before the release of her debut film Dhadak. Janhvi made her acting debut with the Shashank Khaitan directorial, opposite Ishaan Khatter. But five months before the release of Dhadak, her mother Sridevi, a veteran actor, died due to accidental drowning in Dubai.

Biggest war of Janhvi Kapoor’s life

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor said that dealing with her mother’s demise was the biggest war of her life. "I was shooting for Dhadak and dealing with my mother’s loss was quite tough. Somehow finding the will to keep working and a way to deal with all of these things happening in our lives was tough. Figuring all that out was definitely the biggest war in my life," Janhvi told Pinkvilla.