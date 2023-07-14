Mission Impossible 7 box office: Tom Cruise film heading for record $250mn opening

Tom Cruise's seventh time around as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is proving as fruitful as ever as the film is defying expectations to score a franchise record in its extended five-day opening weekend. As per Forbes, the film is on course to collect between $85 million and $95 million in the US. The film would thus smashed the previously-set record of the last entry, 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which has grossed $61 million in its debut. Its overseas earnings are expected to hover around $160 million. This would take its global haul to $250 million.

Traditionally, Mission: Impossible movies do not open with a bang. They do have long legs thanks to word-of-mouth promotion. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One's stellar cast The film features Esai Morales as the film's villain Gabriel, who is allied to the antagonistic AI programme, simply called the Entity. Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny return from earlier movies. Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss join the cast with this film.

Also Read: Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One review: Tom Cruise fights the AI in a slick action thriller Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One synopsis The movie's synopsis reads, "In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most."

Also Read: WATCH | Tom Cruise surprises moviegoers in Mission Impossible 7 screenings Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One review WION's Shomini Sen gave the film a positive review. She wrote, "Cruise, surprisingly, is restrained as Hunt- the super agent who has defied gravity and death successfully in so many of the M:I films in the past. In Dead Reckoning, Cruise and the makers seem to pave the way for a new generation which may or may not include Hunt. The actor is 60 and it, perhaps, makes sense to take a backseat and let the newbies take charge slowly. Of course, age does not limit the man, who performs some of the most challenging stunts that anyone can imagine, with absolute grace and perfection. From free-falling from a cliff with a bike to engaging in mortal combat with men double his size but half his age, Cruise owns his character and dominates every frame he is part of."